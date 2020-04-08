Kevin Garnett fires Minnesota Timberwolves jersey retirement | NBA News

Newly elected NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett says he is "not entertaining,quot; the possibility that the Minnesota Timberwolves will withdraw his jersey, due to an ongoing dispute with owner Glen Taylor.

According to the 15-time All-Star, Taylor reached an agreement with former coach Flip Saunders for Garnett to join the team's main office and / or owning group after retiring.

Saunders died of lymphoma in 2015, and Garnett, who wore the No. 21 jersey while spending part of 14 seasons with the Timberwolves (1995-2007, 2014-16), said Taylor withdrew from the deal.

"Glen knows where I am. I'm not entertaining him," Garnett said. The athletic.

"First of all, it's not genuine. Two, (Taylor) is getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, from the community there.

"Glen and I understood before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip."

"Because of that, I won't forgive Glen. I won't forgive him for that. I thought he was a direct person, a direct businessman, and when Flip died, it was all with him."

The Boston Celtics are removing the number 5 jersey Garnett wore during a six-season stint with the team, during which they won the 2007-08 NBA title.

Garnett averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in a 21-year career with the Timberwolves, Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

"Right now, I don't want any deal with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything to do with him," Garnett said.

"I will always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don't do business with snakes."

"I don't do business with snakes (expletive). I try not to do business with snakes openly or people who look like snakes."