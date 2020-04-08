Kevin Garnett: blames Glen Taylor for & # 39; snake & # 39; Due to the fact that the Timberwolves jersey is not removed

Kevin Garnett wants nothing to do with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor because, according to KG, Taylor failed to deliver on an "understanding,quot; five years ago to transfer it to the team's owner group and / or front office.

That means Garnett also wants nothing to do with any plans the franchise has to withdraw his 21st jersey.

"I don't do business with snake moms. I try not to do business with snakes openly or people who look like snakes," Garnett said in a question-and-answer session with The Athletic & # 39; s Shams Charania released Tuesday (subscription required).

A Garnett t-shirt on the beams of the Target Center would be a dump otherwise. Garnett was the first superstar in the expansion franchise and was named this month to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

KG said he loves Minnesota and the fans, but that he will not "forgive,quot; Taylor for failing to live up to a deal he said they had before former team coach and president Flip Saunders died in 2015. Taylor hired Tom. Thibodeau in 2016 to succeed Saunders.

"I thought (Taylor) was a direct person, a direct businessman, and when Flip died, it was all with him," Garnett told Charania.

Thibodeau was fired in January 2019 and replaced as a coach by Saunders' son Ryan.

Garnett is embracing another jersey ceremony: in Boston, where the Celtics will send their number 5 to the roof of the TD Garden next season. Yours will be the 23rd retired in Celtics history, or roughly 1 1/2 rosters.

"Anyone who understands the Celtic culture, is an enriching culture, is a true brotherhood and is mutually supportive. Being part of this is something special. I am glad to be part of it, and I am glad I did it. He was able to experience the best NBA way and see how winning franchises really do things. That left a big, huge impression that I'm going to take to the grave, "Garnett told Charania.