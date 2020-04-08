Kenya Moore girl Brooklyn Daly is living her hot girl summer and learning to talk

Kenya Moore shared new videos with Brooklyn Daly while living a hot girl summer without having a clue about the global mess we are in the midst of. Kenya also made sure to announce to their fans that their girl is starting to learn to speak and that people can't get enough of the girl these days.

Check out the videos that Kenya shared on her social media account of choice.

Someone said: ‘Soooo cute! Now she looks very feminine with her hair bow, "and another follower posted this:" She brightens my day every time! Hello pretty girl !!!

Another follower posted this message: "Someone is walking and has strong legs," and a fan said, "The cutest baby! Full of joy and happiness!"

One commenter posted this: ‘While others struggle with lights and filters on their babies aBrooklyn is a super beautiful baby❤️’

One fan exclaimed, "I love how it's not plastered on the designer even though you can easily afford it." She understands it just being a girl, "and another sponsor said," BROOKLYN !!! I love how you keep her looking like a girl! "

Kenya also shared a video in which Brookie learns to speak: ‘Baby Brooklyn learns to speak. Count how many words can I say. "

A fan posted this: ‘Every word, but dad, huh🤦🏾‍♀️ he'll probably say it when he's around. She is smart and beautiful like her mom, "and another follower said," That made me cry. I am so happy that you have it in your life! That brings so much happiness to my heart. She is very beautiful !! & # 39;

In other news, Kenya recently introduced her aunt to fans and followers and publicly declared her powerful love for women.

She also posted several amazing photos that also include her baby.



