Kelly Ripa cries, shares why children do not hug her in the middle of the social distance

Kelly Ripa drowned a bit during the Wednesday episode of Living with Kelly and Ryan. The tearful moment came after she began to talk about how she missed hugging her parents and how her children would "not hug her,quot; in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had been talking about the return of Who wants to be a millionaire and how families can see it together while distancing themselves socially.

"Look, I'm not going to lie, okay? I'm going to tell you a little secret: I'm not currently talking to two of my three children right now, okay? I'm not talking to two of them because … just because We're all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven't been able to hug my parents … I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents, "he said as he started. break up "And my kids, like, don't hug me. And I say, 'Guys, we've all been locked up together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's okay.'

The 49-year-old celebrity apologized.

Anyway, sorry. I don't know why I'm crying, "he said." Maybe I'm just going to have my period, who knows? Sorry … Sorry, did I yell that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn't want to do that. "

Seacrest then sent him a virtual hug.