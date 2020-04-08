Kelly Ripa cries, shares why children do not hug her in the middle of the social distance

Kelly Ripa drowned a bit during the Wednesday episode of Living with Kelly and Ryan. The tearful moment came after she began to talk about how she missed hugging her parents and how her children would "not hug her,quot; in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had been talking about the return of Who wants to be a millionaire and how families can see it together while distancing themselves socially.
"Look, I'm not going to lie, okay? I'm going to tell you a little secret: I'm not currently talking to two of my three children right now, okay? I'm not talking to two of them because … just because We're all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven't been able to hug my parents … I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents, "he said as he started. break up "And my kids, like, don't hug me. And I say, 'Guys, we've all been locked up together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's okay.'
The 49-year-old celebrity apologized.
Anyway, sorry. I don't know why I'm crying, "he said." Maybe I'm just going to have my period, who knows? Sorry … Sorry, did I yell that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn't want to do that. "
Seacrest then sent him a virtual hug.
Earlier in the episode, the co-hosts also discussed how the New York State Department of Education announced the cancellation of June 2020 regent exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a lot of fun because my youngest son, Joaquin (Consolations (17)), it is so, it is so different from my other two children (Michael Consuelos (22) and Lola Consuelos (18)), who would have been dancing, just dancing around the house. They would have been very excited, "he said." But he has this level of anxiety. He felt so prepared for his exams. "
She said her youngest son with Mark Consuelos he is not "relieved,quot; by the cancellation and that "all of this,quot; is "playing with every feeling of anxiety he has in his life."
"It is the uncertainty of everything that makes him very anxious," he added.
However, he is not the only member of his family on his mind.
"I feel very bad for my son Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks," he said. "And I really feel bad for my father who delayed knee surgery that he obviously can't have now for so many reasons. He wanted so badly to see his grandson graduate from college. It was such a great talking point in our house. Not only is, it was at Yankee Stadium but at their film school, they have a separate graduation, and it was supposed to be in Radio City. So, two establishments so iconic that you know we are not going to get to experience. And again , these are little problems considering that a lot of people are losing loved ones and (are) very, very sick. But just, it is what it is, you know, I mean. Michael, by the way, he doesn't bother at all "
Seacrest then suggested that they "conduct a mini ceremony for him here."
The stars conducted the interview from their homes. To read about other celebrities who work from home, click here.
