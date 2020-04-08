Kelly Ripa cries because she cannot hug her children during quarantine

During the Wednesday episode of Live with Kelly and RyanRipa became visibly emotional when she spoke about some of the quarantine measures that effectively prevented her from hugging her children. According to E! Online, Kelly shared that her children will not hug her right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly misses her parents and looks forward to when everything is back to normal. The conversation about the pandemic and the necessary precautions began in the middle of their discussion about the return of Who wants to be a millionaire.

The host shared that it was a program that families could watch while practicing social distancing. The 49-year-old woman said on the show that she told her children that it was okay to hug their mother because they had all been home together.

Ripa continues to joke that she might soon have her period, after apologizing for crying suddenly. Ryan, in response, sent her a virtual hug. During the same episode, Kelly and Ryan also discussed canceling the 2020 New York State Regents Exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly states that her youngest son Joaquin was really concerned when the exams were canceled because he felt tremendously prepared for them and was excited to finish them. He also commented on his other son, claiming that the uncertainty of everything was making him anxious.

Additionally, Kelly shared the thoughts of her children's grandfather, who was hoping to see his grandchildren graduate from school, however, the host admitted that many of his problems were minuscule compared to some of the struggles of others who are currently out of work. and concerned. about your income

Kelly is not the only artist concerned with the spread of COVID-19 and its effects on society. Cardi B was one of the first celebrities to publicly express concern about the spread of the virus to the United States.

Ad

The rapper claimed that he was unable to complete business transactions at the time because much of his inventory was created in China, which was in the midst of a shutdown at the time.



Post views:

0 0