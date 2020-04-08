Katy Perry to name daughter after late grandmother

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Wide Awake & # 39; She allegedly wants to name her first child with Orlando Bloom after her beloved grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who passed away in March this year.

Katy Perry He reportedly plans to name his little daughter after his late grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson.

The "Never Worn White" star announced last week, on April 3, 2020, that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom They expect a little girl together. And, after the death of his beloved grandmother in March, a source has said "The naughty but nice podcast with Rob shuter"That Katy plans to honor her deceased relative with her daughter's nickname, naming her" Pearl, Hudson, or Ann. "

"It was Katy's grandmother who made Katy the woman and fighter she is today," the source explained. "Katy believes it is no coincidence that when her grandmother's soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives."

Orlando is already the father of nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Miranda kerr.