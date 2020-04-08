Kate Upton's trainer shares her intense sculpting routine

Next in the E! Wellness Wednesday series Kate Upton, who, in a way, has been preparing to exercise in the era of social estrangement for years.
Between going out and marrying a perpetual athlete on the road (that would be the pitcher for the Houston Astros Justin Verlander), caring for a 17-month-old daughter Genevieve And, you know, building your career as an internationally recognized model, trips to the gym could be hard to come by.
"There were a lot of trials and errors in the last 10 years of my career," the four times Illustrated Sports Swimsuit issue cover girl admitted Health last year. "I had to find a way to stay in shape with all my trips and going through so many changes in life, like going out with someone and getting married. I had to find a way to do everything: work, travel, personal relationships and training." .
Fortunately he found a good companion in Ben Bruno. "He wrote workouts for me that I could use when I was on the road," he shared about the Los Angeles-based coach. "They were 30-minute workouts that you can do anywhere."
I appreciated the strength training sessions even more in the months after Genevieve was born in 2018. "When I had my daughter, they really were helpful," he said. "I was breastfeeding, so I really couldn't go anywhere. It was impossible to go to the gym, but I could work out at home, it was great."
And convenience inspired her to team up with Bruno for Strong4Me Fitness, a 12-week program that promises to "slim, tone, and strengthen the female body 30 minutes at a time."
The concept, Bruno tells E! The news is treating sculpting movements (whether using weights or simply body weight) as the "main course,quot; of your exercise routine and cardio as the main course: "Strength training creates that tone," he explains. "Many women think they want to lose weight, but actually want to lose body fat and tone up. Strength training is the most efficient way to do it." In addition, it keeps its circuits free of burpee.
Sold, right? Get your first sampling with this simple routine that alternates between upper and lower body movements while burning calories steadily.
Warming up ("to relax the body and increase body temperature," says Bruno):
10 stationary spiderman
10 squats to the touch
Circuit (10 repetitions of each):
alternate reverse lunges (optional weights; 10 repetitions with each leg)
push up the shoulder touches (from an up push position, alternate hitting your hand with the opposite shoulder)
single-leg glute bridges (10 reps with each leg)
sit with your legs straight
lateral lunge (10 repetitions with each leg)
Rest a little, then repeat four times.
While the routine is relatively short, it should be anything but sweet. "You get cardio through strength training," says Bruno, who also puts Chelsea Handler Y Jaimie Alexander through his steps. "When you do these rounds quickly, you're definitely going to increase your heart rate and make training efficient."
Once you're done (and wash your hands, obv), feed on a healthy mix of lean protein (read: grilled chicken, salmon), plenty of vegetables, and starches like rice or sweet potatoes. And if you're hungry for more, consider trying Blake Livelytoning challenge or Pilates movements Selena Gomez Swear by.
