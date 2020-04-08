Kate Upton's trainer shares her intense sculpting routine

Next in the E! Wellness Wednesday series Kate Upton, who, in a way, has been preparing to exercise in the era of social estrangement for years.

Between going out and marrying a perpetual athlete on the road (that would be the pitcher for the Houston Astros Justin Verlander), caring for a 17-month-old daughter Genevieve And, you know, building your career as an internationally recognized model, trips to the gym could be hard to come by.

"There were a lot of trials and errors in the last 10 years of my career," the four times Illustrated Sports Swimsuit issue cover girl admitted Health last year. "I had to find a way to stay in shape with all my trips and going through so many changes in life, like going out with someone and getting married. I had to find a way to do everything: work, travel, personal relationships and training." .