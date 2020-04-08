Kate Middleton and Prince William surprise students and teachers

Class is in session!
On Wednesday, Prince william Y Kate Middleton surprised the Casterton Primary Academy staff and their students.
The royal couple took a moment to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication, especially with everything that happens in the world in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Furthermore, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed their support for that school for a special reason.
As some may know, the school is located near Burnley General Hospital, where many of the students' loved ones work and continue to work during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Well done … Honestly, for you and everyone here during this time," Kate shared with the staff. "It should be a great relief to all parents who are key workers to know that normalcy is there for their children: they have the structure and they have a safe place to be, very, very well. Made for all of you."
"We just want to thank all of you and well done to keep everything running," added Prince William. "Send a lot of messages of support to all the staff and all the volunteers. They are doing a great job."
According to a press release shared with E! News, the school has remained an open center for all five academies: Castercliff Elementary Academy, Pendle Elementary Academy, Colne Primet Academy, West Craven High School and Casterton Elementary Academy, which are all part of the Pendle Education Trust.
As previously mentioned, the school has become a normal place during the COVID-19 outbreak. And with the celebration of Easter and the upcoming Easter, the children have been celebrating each holiday in their own way.
At one point, the children showed the royal couple their drawings, paintings, and other crafts they made to celebrate the holidays.
"Several children also showed portraits of the Duke and Duchess of their key worker parents and explained why they were proud of them," the press release said.
Additionally, the royal couple spoke to a school project manager at Place2Be, a children's mental health charity.
The organization has used its resources to help school-age children through these difficult times.
As some may know, the Duck and the Duchess have worked with the charity over the years, and recently celebrated their 25th anniversary.
"I am delighted to welcome you all to Buckingham Palace tonight to celebrate Place2Be's 25th anniversary. It is a charity that I feel tremendously privileged to work with and I am passionate about the support it provides and the impact it has in children, families and communities, "Kate said in a candid speech at the gala last month.
She continued, "Place2Be was one of the first charities I became a patron of. I knew it was special then, but after many years have passed since I learned about the importance of child development, I see even more value in work that you do and I am enormously grateful for all that you have taught me in the last seven years. "
Furthermore, both Kate and Prince William have been great advocates of mental health awareness.
Less than three weeks ago, they reminded people to take care of their well-being, especially as we navigate this new world.
"We have to take the time to support each other and find ways to take care of our mental health. It's great to see that the mental health sector works together with the NHS to help people maintain their mental well-being," the couple said. he said in a joint statement. "By coming together and taking simple steps every day, we can all be better prepared for the times to come."
