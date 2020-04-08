Kate Middleton and Prince William surprise students and teachers

Class is in session!

On Wednesday, Prince william Y Kate Middleton surprised the Casterton Primary Academy staff and their students.

The royal couple took a moment to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication, especially with everything that happens in the world in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed their support for that school for a special reason.

As some may know, the school is located near Burnley General Hospital, where many of the students' loved ones work and continue to work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Well done … Honestly, for you and everyone here during this time," Kate shared with the staff. "It should be a great relief to all parents who are key workers to know that normalcy is there for their children: they have the structure and they have a safe place to be, very, very well. Made for all of you."