Karlie Redd calls Ex Benzino for allegedly slipping on DM: "You had your chance,quot;

Roommates, it's been a long time since "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; star Karlie Redd and former star Benzino were a couple, however, according to Karlie, Benzino wants to get that old thing back. She recently turned to social media to criticize him for allegedly messing with her DMs, even though their relationship had ended years ago.

In the early days of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot;, Karlie Redd and Benzino's relationship was one of the main stories filled with tons of drama before it finally ended. Since then, the two have left with other people, but Karlie apparently believes that Benzino wants her back.

She recently went to Instagram to show screenshots of supposedly Benzino messages saying, "You look beautiful tonight. As always. You look amazing Karlie.

Well, Karlie not only posted the screenshots, but also had a message for Benzino for all her followers to see:

"Can someone send him a message to let him know that I don't want him? You had your chance! I saw him so many times and I walk straight, I pass it!

It didn't take long for Benzino to respond to Karlie who called him and accused her of taking photos of the messages by influence:

"This is ridiculous, for a couple of years no one mentioned anything about me, now I'm back on television and all of a sudden here comes the worst." Photoshop is the devil's best friend. Sorry, I'm not interested in your false story … at all. "

Welp, now let's see if Karlie responds to her claims.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!