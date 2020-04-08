Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus



Renowned Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested positive for the coronavirus. After her daughter Shaza and Zoa Morani tested positive for the virus a couple of days ago, Karim has now also been hospitalized. While Shaza and Karim Morani are at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, Zoa Morani is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The news that Karim Morani tested positive and was hospitalized was confirmed by his brother, Mohammad Morani. He told a prominent newspaper, "Yes, we have been anticipating this since he was with his daughters. Karim tested positive for coronavirus. He was transferred to Nanavati Hospital." Well, we hope the family recovers soon.