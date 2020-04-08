Karan Johar's son says he finds Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bored

Karan Johar seems to be having the best time of his life during the closure. He spends most of the time with his son, Yash and Roohi. And the munchkins are thoroughly entertaining him. The director has been posting some funny videos of his kids on Instagram, giving us an idea of ​​what they are doing.





Yesterday he published another video that had us divided. In the video, he asks Yash if he would like to see his father. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While most of us would answer yes, the boy rejected the offer. Thats not all . The little one added that the film seems very boring to him. Oh! That must have hurt. Poor Karan did not know how to react. It is not surprising that he has subtitled the video "Critical at home,quot;.





Post the lock Karan Johar will start working on his next movie Takht. This is the first time, the director is doing a historical drama. Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Ali Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The movie was supposed to shoot this month. But with the spread of the pandemic, it appears that the calendar will begin in the second half of the year.



