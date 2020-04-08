Kandi Burruss's daughter Riley Burruss surprises fans – she cut all her hair! She is now shaking an afro: watch her video

Kandi Burruss surprised fans of the week when she shared this video of her daughter. Riley Burruss appears to have cut all of her hair and is now sporting an afro look.

Her mother told people that her hair was damaged, and with all this social distancing, Riley decided it was best to cut all of her hair. Look the following video.

Fans are simply in love with Riley's new natural look.

‘So two weeks ago my baby @rileyburruss decided to cut all his hair. Her hair was damaged and she wanted to cut it and start again. I like your afro! Thanks for the #bigchop @derekjhair. Sidebar: follow us on TikTok @kandi & @rileyburruss & @patrickdallas_ is k.p.dallas33 on TikTok, "Kandi captioned her video.

Someone said: ‘She could go bald, she literally has the face to do it. Is beautiful! "And another follower also praised Riley:" Gorgeous, "now you can really see that pretty face."

Another follower posted this message: Cuando When I tell you that I'm loving that Afro !!!!!!!! She looks great!

Another fan got excited about Riley and said, "She's a beautiful young lady. I did the same and my hair is very healthy, strong and long, under this damn wig, of course."

Someone else posted: Y And she looks so beautiful with this cut! It's going to grow very fast again, "and another fan exclaimed," It looks great and dancing is fun! Thanks for the positive dance. "

Another fan agreed that Riley looks bomb and said: "He is super cute with you @rileyburrus! Rock with the natural, sister !!!!!

A fan told the RHOA star: ka @kandi, she reminds me a lot of my daughter. I hope you have an amazing time on nyu. My girl is finishing her first year of college. "

In other news, Kandi recently recalled filming a show called The Chi while also working for the 12th season of RHOA. More than that, all of this was in the midst of other businesses she was involved in.



