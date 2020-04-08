Kandi Burruss's daughter Riley Burruss has cut all her hair and flaunts her new style in this video – The "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; star explains why she did it

Mama Kandi Burruss is her daughter Riley Burruss's new hairstyle. The teenager decided to cut all of her hair during her downtime, where she is quarantined with her family due to the coronavirus.

The talented Xscape artist went to social media and posted an adorable video where she, along with Rilley and her personal trainer, Kight Patrick Dallas, participate in a small dance challenge.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Fans quickly realized the drastic haircut the teen is now sporting. Riley, who had long black hair, now sports a cute afro and looks great with it.

Kandi said this about the big chop: “So two weeks ago, my baby @rileyburruss decided to cut all of his hair. Her hair was damaged and she wanted to cut it and start again. I like your afro! Thanks for the #bigchop @ derekjhair.Sidebar: follow us on TikTok @kandi & @rileyburruss & @patrickdallas_ en k.p.dallas33 on TikTok ".

A fanatic had this reaction to the new look: “She could go bald; she literally has the face to do it. She is beautiful! loving hair, makeup and that sweatshirt 🔥💕😘 ".

This follower said, "Who are you to say what a young black woman can and cannot do? Be nice to Miss Riley, dear. We protect black women here."

Another social media user paid this compliment to the teenager: "Let's not go crazy; she can't go bald. She's a beautiful young lady. I did the same, and my hair is very healthy, strong and long, underneath this damn wig. , of course ”.

A fourth sponsor shared: "And she looks so beautiful with this cut !!!!!! It is going to grow back really fast. ❤ ❤️❤️❤️ I love to see your personality more with these posts. Go, head love 💕. Kandi, why are you acting like you can't move? You were moving in all the Xscape videos. "

This person stated, "Very rude of all of you asking about her weight, sometimes things that come to mind shouldn't come out OMG, she is beautiful. I am trying to put myself as if the girl's body was on point." .

