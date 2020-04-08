Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass are having NSYNC virtual Happy Hours

This is breaking our hearts in the best way.

During Tuesday's episode at Watch what happens live, Lance Bass safe host Andy Cohen that he and his partner NSYNC bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joe Fatone, JC Chasez Y Chris Kirkpatrick They keep in touch while distancing themselves socially, revealing that the 90's heartbeats even have weekly virtual happy hours.

This epic moment occurred during the "Iso-Lay It On Us,quot; segment of the show as Lance discussed Justin's recent appearance on his podcast. The Daily Popcast, where the duo recalled the days of their boy band and expressed interest in reuniting the gang.

"No, I wasn't surprised that he wanted to do it," he said, answering the fans' question. "I thought it was fun and heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about NSYNC; he doesn't really talk much about NSYNC. But it was great to hear his perspective."