Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass are having NSYNC virtual Happy Hours

During Tuesday's episode at Watch what happens live, Lance Bass safe host Andy Cohen that he and his partner NSYNC bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joe Fatone, JC Chasez Y Chris Kirkpatrick They keep in touch while distancing themselves socially, revealing that the 90's heartbeats even have weekly virtual happy hours.
This epic moment occurred during the "Iso-Lay It On Us,quot; segment of the show as Lance discussed Justin's recent appearance on his podcast. The Daily Popcast, where the duo recalled the days of their boy band and expressed interest in reuniting the gang.
"No, I wasn't surprised that he wanted to do it," he said, answering the fans' question. "I thought it was fun and heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about NSYNC; he doesn't really talk much about NSYNC. But it was great to hear his perspective."
As for what Lance was surprised to learn during the interview, the star admitted that it was when the "SexyBack,quot; singer said that "he would actually be interested in talking about a meeting."
Still on the subject of his podcast episode, Lance shared that he was grateful to have the opportunity to connect with his lifelong friend as it brought them closer together. "I think the interviews really brought us closer together, especially during this quarantine," he said. "You know, your relationships are getting tighter, so now we have happy hours every week together at Zoom, which is really fun."
Excited to hear that the NSYNC boys have rekindled their friendship, Andy applauded Lance and shouted, "You did that, Lance Bass. You did that." Lance replied, "Bring people together, Andy. Bring people together."
