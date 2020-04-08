Julia Louis Dreyfus' coronavirus PSA proves it's a national treasure

Like a celebrity, Julia Louis-DreyfusHe is used to certain luxuries and privileges.
For one thing, she almost always has a glamor team on call to make sure she's ready for the red carpet, even for the smallest appearances. But, in this difficult time, the star is making a small sacrifice for the older one.
the Veep star participated in a public service announcement for the state of California, without the help of her beauty squad. However, not wanting to look too sloppy, Julia decided to take matters into her own hands and plastered a fair amount of red lipstick, cover-up, and other makeup products. "You know, normally, when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team, a glamor team, a professional glamor team, who come and help me with my appearance. But today, they stay at home." explained the Seinfeld Actress in a video shared by the California Governor's Office. "They stay safe."
She continued, "And that's what I'd like you to do. Please stay home. Please stay safe and help us flatten the curve. And if you go out, keep a physical distance of six feet."
Obviously, her casual makeup was a joke, but the governor's office still told her, "You've never looked better."
Other stars are posting their own videos encouraging people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham Y Eva Longoria They shared clips of themselves revealing who they are staying home for. Kevin Bacon He launched the initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a blatant twist on the eponymous concept of "six degrees of separation."
The actor explained in his video: "So if you are at home like me, post a video or a photo with a sign like mine, telling who you stay at home and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so you can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more people that participate, the better, because we are all connected to various degrees (Trust me, I know!) "
