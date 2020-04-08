Judge denies R. Kelly's request for early release

Bradley Lamb
R. Kelly is one of the many incarcerated stars who filed motions to get out of jail early due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bureau of Prisons has suspended legal and social visits as part of its efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreaks at its facilities, and the star says he has been unable to meet with his attorneys, but the judge does not feel Kelly should do so. be walking the streets

