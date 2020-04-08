Judge denies R. Kelly's request for early release

R. Kelly is one of the many incarcerated stars who filed motions to get out of jail early due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bureau of Prisons has suspended legal and social visits as part of its efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreaks at its facilities, and the star says he has been unable to meet with his attorneys, but the judge does not feel Kelly should do so. be walking the streets

"Although I sympathize with the defendant's understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons to justify his release," wrote United States District Judge Anne Donnelly in her opinion, according to Billboard. "Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MTC in Chicago."

"The defendant is currently in custody due to the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate potential witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed," Donnelly wrote. "The defendant here has failed to demonstrate a similar change in circumstances that would alter the Tribunal's conclusion that it is a flight risk and that it represents a danger to the community, particularly to potential witnesses."

Then Kelly will have to stay.