Joseph Parker rejected a & # 39; stratospheric & # 39; of Junior Fa, says manager David Higgins | Boxing news

Joseph Parker has recreated the classic dance & # 39; Grease & # 39; with his family

Joseph Parker rejected a "stratospheric,quot; lawsuit by Junior Fa when the talks broke down for a battle between the New Zealand heavyweights, manager David Higgins says.

The former world champion had been keen to renew his rivalry with Fa, who had fought him four times in the fans, and the winner stood firm in the race for a WBO title shot.

But Parker's manager David Higgins revealed that Fa's financial request was much higher than expected and questioned whether the 30-year-old was really interested in a proposed fight in Auckland.

Junior Fa is sitting at no. No. 6 in the WBO ranking with Parker at n. ° 2

Higgins said Sky Sports: "Fa is advised or promoted by Lou DiBella, and I understand that Fa's team, which includes Fa, DiBella and a local manager, the money they want is ridiculous."

"We are talking about 10 or 20 times his biggest bag. Parker would have been willing to fight for less than Fa (requested), and Parker is a former world champion. That's called pricing yourself."

Fa would get her biggest payday for multiple multiples battling Parker, but her demands were stratospheric, given the current circumstances. David Higgins

"Fa was looking too hard, where are they. I suppose that is a sign of respect for Joseph Parker. Frankly, they are worried about what will happen."

"Their camp had made noises about fighting Joseph Parker, but they should back up their words. We wouldn't see them get anything, either. Fa would get her biggest multi-multiple payday when fighting Parker, but her demands were stratospheric, given the current circumstances.

"I think we are going to give it time and in the meantime we will evaluate other options."

Parker produced an explosive victory over Shawndell Winters in February

Parker has maintained her fitness during the ongoing coronavirus, while producing a series of very popular social media videos.

"I think it's fantastic on many levels," said Higgins. "He has been a very good athlete and has continued training on a daily basis. Very disciplined. The videos give him a distraction, something creative to spend time and effort on."

"The underlying message is: be safe and be kind to each other."