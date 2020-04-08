Jorge Nava says Anifisa divorced him because of his 128-pound weight loss!

While in prison, 90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava has managed to lose almost half of his body weight and now, he claims that his weight loss is what led to his and Anfisa's divorce! According to him, she suddenly "wanted nothing to do,quot; with him after his body's transformation.

During a new interview with In Touch, Jorge expressed that "I think he was jealous of the attention he was receiving."

The man confirmed through his legal representative that they are indeed divorcing and that their weight loss is the main reason.

Apparently, as soon as the photos proving his transformation appeared online in November 2019, things immediately changed for the worst between them.

‘The news about my weight loss didn't sit well with him. I think so because at that very moment, it was when she blocked my phone calls and I began to lose touch with her. She told me immediately, the next day, that she wanted nothing to do with me and that it was all over, "she told the media.

But things are not so simple! Jorge also claimed last month while speaking to TMZ that he also planned to divorce Anfisa after her release from prison.

He explained the reason why, saying that she "abandoned him (him) while he was doing time, and ran away to be with another boy."

Around that time, Anfisa also addressed the situation, arguing that the two had been close to filing for divorce long before he was arrested.

However, after he went to prison, she felt it was right if she pressed on his marital problems and tried to support him "in this difficult situation."

