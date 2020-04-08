Johnny Gargano on the Tommaso Ciampa rivalry and people keep calling NXT & # 39; development & # 39;

Fans of professional wrestling see Johnny Gargano as the "face,quot; of WWE NXT due to his permanence in the brand and his remarkable ability in the ring that has earned him the nickname "Johnny Wrestling,quot;.

The former NXT North American and NXT heavyweight champion has had a number of phenomenal matches against players like Adam Cole, Andrade and Tommaso Ciampa. However, it is his enmity with the latter that has been widely recognized as the best in NXT history. The animosity between the former tag team partners is deep and the score will be settled once and for all when Gargano fights Ciampa on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Before the big game, Gargano sat down with Sporting News to discuss his rise as a underdog to become one of the best fighters in the world, the chemistry between him and Ciampa, and why the development tag needs to be removed from NXT.

(Editor's Note: This interview was edited for its length and clarity).

SPORT NEWS: I remember seeing you before you signed a full-time contract with NXT when the brand first arrived in Chicago. You went from that moment to possibly one of the best fighters in the world and competing in possibly the best promotion in all of wrestling.

JOHNNY GARGANO: I grew up a fat boy with horrible self esteem issues. I always believed in my own abilities. I think you have to believe in your own abilities. But for me, I was always a competitor. I am ultracompetitive. I need to win. I need to do good. I need to make people happy. I need to put smiles on faces, and I just need to do my best to make it the best. So no matter how I feel about myself, I hate watching my games. I hate my own job. But as long as other people enjoy it and other people say good things about it, that's great. That's all that matters to me. For me, looking back on that period of time, this was always my goal. When you are a wrestling fanatic your goal is to be in WWE and be wrestling at a higher level.

Did I imagine this would happen? No. I always wanted it to happen. I always believed it would happen. But could I have predicted it? Absolutely not. I think that is what makes us and Tommaso who we are. Tommaso is also a super competitor, ultra competitive. When you are ultra competitive competing against each other, you get nothing but the best because we both want to produce the best possible result. I think that is why our enmity, our angle, our parties, I think that is why people talk so much is because of our competitive nature.

SN: When you and Tommaso are together, going one-on-one, a team match, or even a segment, it's pure magic. What do you two have that makes everything so special?

JG: Look, I think a lot of people talk about Triple H and Shawn Michaels when they talk about me and Tommaso, which is the best compliment for both of them. They are two types that are made to fight each other. I think we need to team up, fight or just be united because we are so opposed and so different in certain respects. We also have the same mind and the same way of doing things. It is almost as if we are a perfect match both in and out of the ring. I cannot say this enough: we are completely opposite human beings. You look at us and we see ourselves as opposite human beings. But as people too, we are opposite human beings. But we have the same fighting mind. I think that's really the perfect match there, where we bring out the best in each other, whether we're working in the ring, telling a story, or promoting. We bring out the best in each other. The environment is just different. It is a different atmosphere when we are together in the room. We did a live event in Michigan recently and the atmosphere in the room changed when we were in the ring together. It is just a strange feeling. You can feel the mood change in the building every time we are together in the same room. It's great.

SN: Have you talked to Triple H or Shawn Michaels about what's in their historic fight to understand how to run your show with Ciampa?

JG: I have always been a big fan of Shawn Michaels. I have always been a big fan of Triple H. His enmity was the main enmity of my childhood. With NXT, I work alongside Triple H with Shawn Michaels. They are two of the best minds in wrestling. Having that kind of opportunity to work alongside them in a dispute like this is invaluable. I cannot express in words how much it means to me as an interpreter and as a person to be able to work with people whom I also seek. The best part about them is that they are very open and generous. They are very open to me and Tommaso's suggestions if we feel something or if we believe that something should be a certain way. I think that's what makes NXT great. They take talented people and let talented people be talented. You don't want to stifle talented people, and they don't think they are smarter than anyone. They don't think they are better than anyone. They are open to any suggestion. That is the best of them. They give artists a canvas to paint, and I really appreciate it.

SN: I covered an NXT Takeover: War Games in November. I spoke to Triple H a little after the show and asked him if he hates when people still refer to NXT as a development brand. In his opinion, it is the third brand and a top brand on the list. But there are people who see it differently. Do you feel now that development tags should get rid of NXT?

JG: Yes. I hate it. I think it devalues ​​everything we are doing in NXT. It puts us one step below everyone else, and I think that's wrong. I think that's BS to do that. I think everything is development when you want to see it that way. I think if you're going to consider developing NXT, RAW and SmackDown are too. I think we are all learning. We are all growing. I don't think just because you're in a certain brand doesn't mean you're progressing or growing more than any other brand.

I think it's rubbish that some people will try to label NXT and devalue it. I think people should see NXT as a third brand. I think our record speaks for itself. Our talent speaks for itself. You can put us on RAW and SmackDown. You could put anyone from RAW and SmackDown on NXT. I think everything goes hand in hand and in unison. I don't think you'll miss a second. I think the three brands are very intertwined. If you're still using the term development to evaluate NXT in some way, I think you need to excel (laughs). Wrestling is fun. Enjoy it. If you don't like it, you don't have to like it. It's okay. But don't devalue everyone's hard work. Don't devalue what everyone is doing here. Do not devalue so many people are sacrificing things. Just enjoy wrestling. Fighting is fun, and have fun with your life.