John Prine died on April 7 after hiring COVID-19

John Prine, one of the most respected folk artists of all time, passed away on April 7 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Variety claimed that the artist died after experiencing various symptoms of COVID-19.

Her Twitter account revealed that Prine died at the age of 73 after her hospitalization just three days earlier. At the time of the initial tweet, his representative, via Twitter, stated that he was "intubated,quot; in the hospital where he was receiving critical care.

After the legendary artist's death, many people in the entertainment industry commemorated his tragic passing, including Seth Meyers, NBC's nightly host, who said, "sending every positive thought I have left behind."

Additionally, Bette Midler, who performed one of her classic songs, "Hello in There,quot; in 1972, also went to her Twitter to yell at the iconic artist. She said that he was a "genius,quot; and that he had a "huge soul,quot;. Jason Isbell, who worked with Prine on his 2018 album, Tree of Forgiveness, also commemorated the artist.

Earlier this year, Prine received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the music scene. Also, even Bob Dylan commemorated Prine after his announcement of him as a fantastic songwriter.

Earlier today, Bruce Springsteen, who worked with John multiple times in the past few decades, paid tribute to him on his Twitter account and also on Sirius XM radio show E Street Radio.

As most know, this will not be the only artist to suddenly die in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, Patricia Bosworth also passed away after a diagnosis of coronavirus.

Additionally, the NBC president announced the death of one of his oldest audio technicians, whom he described as a "gentle giant,quot; that everyone loved to network with. Celebrities have been hit by COVID-19, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rachel Matthews, Colton Underwood, and a few others.

The virus has shown no mercy to anyone who can contract it, however, the CDC claims that those with pre-existing conditions are the most susceptible and most at risk.



