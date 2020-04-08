John Arne Riise: Former Liverpool Player Released From Hospital After Car Accident | Football news





John Arne Riise left the hospital after the accident

Former Liverpool runner John Arne Riise was released from the hospital after a car accident in his native Norway.

Riise was driving to her home in Alesund with her daughter Ariana when she needed to swerve to avoid an obstacle on the road leading to the accident. There were no other cars involved.

Police confirmed it was an accident and Riise is not suspected of having committed any driving offense.

Riise won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005

Signed by Monaco in the summer of 2001, Riise scored on her debut when Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-2 to win the UEFA Super Cup at Stade Louis II.

The full back spent seven years at Anfield, during which time he made 334 appearances, winning an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Champions League in 2005.

Riise turned out for Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin in the Indian Super League

Riise moved to Serie A team Roma in 2007, playing 136 games and scoring 11 goals over a four-year period in the Italian capital.

He then returned to England to play at Fulham for three seasons before seasons in Cyprus, India and Norway. Riise ended her playing career in 2017.

The 39-year-old, who is Norway's most capped international, had a brief stint as sports director with the Maltese Club Birkirkara, which ended last year.