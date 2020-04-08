Joel Osteen's Easter Service Has Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry – Deadline

Although the pandemic's social distancing protocols prevent large mass gatherings this Easter Sunday, Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood megachurch has a stellar plan for the faithful.
The Easter Sunday virtual service will feature Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry, plus the Lakewood Choir. The prerecorded program will be broadcast online and will be available to the public.
Osteen told TMZ that Carey contacted him to join the service. Carey will perform her song Hero as a greeting to the first medical professionals and first responders to work during the pandemic.
"I have known Mariah for years and we had talked about doing a few things," Osteen said. "They actually contacted us because they wanted to show a little support and honor to the first responder … and do their part to bring hope and uplift the nation."
What Kanye West will do is unclear. He previously appeared in church for an Osteen interview session last November. However, West's Sunday service has been a popular draw in its various incarnations across the country.
Finally, filmmaker Tyler Perry, a former speaker for the Lakewood church, will address the church. Osteen did not disclose the issue.
"It all came together," Osteen told TMZ. "I don't know if I did too much, but it just fit."
Also present in special prayer segments will be Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña.
Osteen himself will also be remote for service. The service will be recorded this Friday, April 10.
