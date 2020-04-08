Joel Osteen's Easter Service Has Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry – Deadline

Although the pandemic's social distancing protocols prevent large mass gatherings this Easter Sunday, Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood megachurch has a stellar plan for the faithful.

The Easter Sunday virtual service will feature Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry, plus the Lakewood Choir. The prerecorded program will be broadcast online and will be available to the public.

Osteen told TMZ that Carey contacted him to join the service. Carey will perform her song Hero as a greeting to the first medical professionals and first responders to work during the pandemic.