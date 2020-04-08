Joe Biden and Donald Trump respond to Bernie Sanders by leaving the presidential race

Roommates, supporters of Bernie Sanders, were saddened today when he officially announced that he was finishing his run for president. Unsurprisingly, all eyes went to presidential candidate Joe Biden and current POTUS Trump for their response to the news, and their reactions tell him everything you need to know about his character.

After repeatedly losing several states during the primary vote in recent months, Bernie Sanders finally decided to throw in the towel a second time, as his dreams for the White House were once again closed.

After the news, former Vice President Joe Biden and Trump addressed Bernie upon leaving the race, and their responses could not be more different.

Biden tweeted the following:

And for Bernie's fans: I know I need to win their votes. And I know that can take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I listen to you and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome: you are necessary. I know Bernie well. He is a good man, a great leader and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country. And it is difficult to summarize their contributions to our policy in a single tweet. So I won't try. "

In the meantime, this is what Trump used with his Twitter fingers to say:

Bernie Sanders is out! Thanks to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats and the DNC wanted, just like the Crooked Hillary fiasco. Bernie's people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and he wants more of them! What's that all about? "

