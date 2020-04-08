Joe & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Exotic seeks change of judge in $ 94 million lawsuit

Tiger King Joe Exotic requested a change of judge in his new $ 94 million lawsuit against the county and various federal agencies that participated in his arrest and prison sentence.

Exotic filed a motion this week asking that Judge Scott L. Palk withdraw from the lawsuit. Exotic says Palk can be biased against him as he is an avid animal rights activist. Exotic also claims that Palk is homophobic, according to TMZ.

Palk has supervised several of Exotic's claims in the past.

"I'll make sure you're never around another animal for the rest of your life. You tried to trade a couple of lions to keep your husband in jail," says Exotic, who was told by the "hostile,quot; judge.

A federal jury found Exotic guilty of trying to hire someone to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin in November 2017. He was also charged with multiple wildlife violations