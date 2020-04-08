Joe & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Exotic seeks change of judge in $ 94 million lawsuit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Tiger King Joe Exotic requested a change of judge in his new $ 94 million lawsuit against the county and various federal agencies that participated in his arrest and prison sentence.

Exotic filed a motion this week asking that Judge Scott L. Palk withdraw from the lawsuit. Exotic says Palk can be biased against him as he is an avid animal rights activist. Exotic also claims that Palk is homophobic, according to TMZ.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here