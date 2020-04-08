Joan Collins to auction lunch date with her in support of NHS

Instagram

Benefitting the urgent call from NHS Charities Covid-19, this Bonhams charity auction will also offer behind-the-scenes drinks featuring Jools Holland, artwork by Anish Kapoor and a & # 39; Call The Midwife & # 39; experience.

Joan Collins offered a lunch date to raise money for Britain's National Health Service.

His departure will be a major item in an upcoming Bonhams charity auction to benefit NHS Charities' urgent Covid-19 appeal.

The "Dynasty" star will join the highest bidder for lunch at Claridge's in London, where they will be joined by her husband Percy Gibson and the actor friend. Christopher Biggins.

<br />

Other items available at the auction, which starts on Wednesday (April 8), include backstage drinks with musician and TV presenter. Jools Holland, artwork by Anish Kapoor and an experience from "Call the Midwife," which features an appearance in the BBC drama and Tea with the Cast.