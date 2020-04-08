‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ To return to his usual place with short half-hour episodes leading to ‘Nightline’ – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLbf0e1d39e029082b56a3c273f4f8dabc77%

In his second week back on television, Jimmy Kimmel Live! It will return to its original 11:35 p.m. schedule, but there is a twist. The evening talk show will go from its standard format of one hour to 30 minutes, with a new half hour Nightline following at 12:05 AM. The entire block of the ABC night will last 1.5 hours, with an encore presentation by Jimmy Kimmel Live episode that same afternoon at 12:35 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! exchanged slots with ABC News Nightline which normally begins at 12:35 a.m., on March 17, a day after the suspension of the production of the nightly talkative about the coronavirus crisis when JKL was on reps and Nightline He was drawing huge audience interest with his wall-to-wall COVID-19 coverage.

With that setup working fine, JKL it stayed in the 12:05 a.m. slot in its first week on television, airing remotely produced original one-hour episodes. The talker also has a devoted following, so it was logical to return to his signature at 11:35 p.m., start time; at the same time, a start at 12:35 a.m. for a topic Nightline who has been beating the night ratings, it was too late.

Cutting up JKLAt the moment, the execution time is half, ABC is committed. JKL in his element and Nightline in a reasonable period of time when you can still reach sizeable audiences.