Jimmy Fallon's daughter crashes in an interview to show him his missing tooth

Attention, tooth fairy: Jimmy Fallonthe daughter of Winnie Fallon, just lost his tooth.
The 6-year-old boy announced the big news during Tuesday's home edition of Tonight's show. Jimmy was in the middle of an interview with Ciara Y Russell Wilson when his firstborn ran in to show his new smile.
"Dad! I lost my tooth," he exclaimed.
The night host expressed his enthusiasm for the important milestone and gave his daughter a hard squeeze. The singer and soccer player also wanted to know all the details and asked Winnie how it happened.
"Mommy put a thread around my tooth," he said. "So she tried to get it out, and then it worked."
Jimmy said he hoped "the Tooth Fairy knows this happened and will visit you tonight."
"She knows!" his wife, Nancy Juvonenhe reassured his young man.
Jimmy also held up a bag containing the item along with a label that said "Winnie's Sixth Tooth." Your youngest son Franny Fallon (5), then blocked the interview and joined in on the fun.
"Oh my gosh! I'm so proud of you, buddy," Jimmy reiterated after kissing Winnie on the forehead.
Ciara and Russell could relate to the proud parenting moment.
"Our son Future, when he lost his first tooth, his sister accidentally, like, hit him … and the tooth appeared, "recalled the,quot; 1, 2 steps "star." We also tested that rope. "
In addition, the couple discussed how they have been socially drifting apart amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Ciara, who is pregnant with her third child, said that she has been organizing dance classes for her children, and Russell said that she has been providing the children with some athletic training.
"I'm training football, baseball, basketball, all sports," said the Seattle Seahawks star, "trying to train them."
They also said they have been cooking, grooming dogs, and homeschooling. Russell even joked that he has become a celebrity stylist and learned to help with the 'two' from his wife.
In addition, they discussed how they are giving back, such as helping facilitate the making of two million masks through Russell's Good Man Brand and donating a million meals to Feeding America through Wheels Up's Meals Up initiative.
