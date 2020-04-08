Jimmy Fallon's daughter crashes in an interview to show him his missing tooth

Attention, tooth fairy: Jimmy Fallonthe daughter of Winnie Fallon, just lost his tooth.

The 6-year-old boy announced the big news during Tuesday's home edition of Tonight's show. Jimmy was in the middle of an interview with Ciara Y Russell Wilson when his firstborn ran in to show his new smile.

"Dad! I lost my tooth," he exclaimed.

The night host expressed his enthusiasm for the important milestone and gave his daughter a hard squeeze. The singer and soccer player also wanted to know all the details and asked Winnie how it happened.

"Mommy put a thread around my tooth," he said. "So she tried to get it out, and then it worked."

Jimmy said he hoped "the Tooth Fairy knows this happened and will visit you tonight."

"She knows!" his wife, Nancy Juvonenhe reassured his young man.

Jimmy also held up a bag containing the item along with a label that said "Winnie's Sixth Tooth." Your youngest son Franny Fallon (5), then blocked the interview and joined in on the fun.

"Oh my gosh! I'm so proud of you, buddy," Jimmy reiterated after kissing Winnie on the forehead.