Home Entertainment Jessica Biel celebrates Silas' fifth birthday with an adorable tribute

Jessica Biel celebrates Silas' fifth birthday with an adorable tribute

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Jessica Biel celebrates Silas' fifth birthday with an adorable tribute

Jessica Biel is celebrating her "little man,quot; on her special day.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday tribute to her 5-year-old son. Silaswhich she shares with her husband Justin Timberlake.

"This little man is 5 years old today! We are home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now … but I just found this picture on my phone last summer and it made me very happy," Biel wrote on the networks. social. , along with a photo of her carrying her son Silas. "To celebrate their big birthday, we are supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing a great job of keeping children and families healthy and fed during this time."

In addition to sharing that she would be supporting Save the Children and Feeding America, the actress urged fans to "scroll through her old photos today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy."

He concluded his post, "Sending much love to you all."

While the couple is notoriously private about sharing photos of their child on social media, that hasn't stopped proud parents from getting angry about their child.

Last year, during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel opened up Silas's funky personality. "Now he is telling the joke and he understands it, which is terrifying," the actress shared with the host. Ellen Degeneres. "I was … doing a little bit about 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles'. And Justin says," What? What do you mean, you don't like waffles? Are you crazy? "And we were in St. Louis, and that's what he said. Justin says," Are you crazy? "He says, I'm in St. Louis. It's a good joke. I'm stealing that joke. It was really impressive. "

"So he's doing things like that, he's building LEGO, he loves LEGOs, swimming," Biel added of her son.

Check out more of Justin and Jessica's cutest family moments in our gallery below!

Jessica Biel / Instagram

Jessica Biel and her "little man,quot;

Jessica Biel Celebrate your "little man,quot; today on your special day. Happy birthday, Silas!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Instagram

Jessica Biel / Instagram

Birthday wishes

The sinner The actress celebrated her birthday on March 3 with a special cake with her one. On Instagram, he wrote: "Celebrating my birthday in style … and by that I mean, in my pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE that he wouldn't sing happy birthday to me, so he improvised. I'm sorry you can't hear it, but I & # 39; I'm still laughing. Thank you, wonderful human, for really listening to me and for organizing my party. And thank you all for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love. "

Justin Timberlake and his son, Instagram

Jessica Biel / Instagram

Sweet moments

On Valentine's Day, Jessica shared a sweet photo of Justin and his son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it: "My Valentine. I love you to the moon."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Instagram

Jessica Biel / Instagram

Couple goals

Jessica and Justin Timberlake looking madly in love at her birthday party earlier this year.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

MEGA

Family Golf Day

Justin Jessica and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

MEGA

Golf friends

Justin and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Jr., Silas, July 4, 2019

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Happy Independence Day

Justin Jessica and son Silas celebrate the fourth of July 2019.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Son, Silas, Mother's Day 2019

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Mother's day 2019

Justin Jessica and son Silas Celebrate the holidays in 2019.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Disney magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel always do your best. Anyone remember your Toy Story 2017 looks?

Justin Timberlake, Silas

Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com

Victorious

Who knows if Justin Timberlake actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament. Perhaps the best prize is to take your child along on the trip.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Fathers Day

Instagram

Halloween envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and Lil Branch. We will be Trollin & # 39; …" Jessica Biel she wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016.

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

The love of a mother

"If that photo doesn't say,quot; City of Love ", then I'm out …" Justin Timberlake shared with his followers on social networks. We can't help but agree.

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake, Justin Timberlake, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Costume winners

"Do you have candy? LEGO!" Justin Timberlake shared with his New York City Instagram followers.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

Look of Love

"My husband, whom I look at in amazement every day as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and most of all, LOVES his own young man's shit." Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all dads. We can't do this as parents without you."

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was an amazing party!" Jessica Biel shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Justin Timberlake, Silas

Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com

The guy's best friend

That smile says it all! Justin Timberlake It is loving parenthood with your son Silas.

%MINIFYHTML3529ff35265ab1a2e610422df38f207b7%%MINIFYHTML3529ff35265ab1a2e610422df38f207b8%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©