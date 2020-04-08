Jessica Biel celebrates Silas' fifth birthday with an adorable tribute

Jessica Biel is celebrating her "little man,quot; on her special day.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday tribute to her 5-year-old son. Silaswhich she shares with her husband Justin Timberlake.

"This little man is 5 years old today! We are home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now … but I just found this picture on my phone last summer and it made me very happy," Biel wrote on the networks. social. , along with a photo of her carrying her son Silas. "To celebrate their big birthday, we are supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing a great job of keeping children and families healthy and fed during this time."

In addition to sharing that she would be supporting Save the Children and Feeding America, the actress urged fans to "scroll through her old photos today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy."

He concluded his post, "Sending much love to you all."