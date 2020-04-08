Jessica Biel celebrates Silas' fifth birthday with an adorable tribute

Jessica Biel is celebrating her "little man,quot; on her special day.
The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday tribute to her 5-year-old son. Silaswhich she shares with her husband Justin Timberlake.
"This little man is 5 years old today! We are home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now … but I just found this picture on my phone last summer and it made me very happy," Biel wrote on the networks. social. , along with a photo of her carrying her son Silas. "To celebrate their big birthday, we are supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing a great job of keeping children and families healthy and fed during this time."
In addition to sharing that she would be supporting Save the Children and Feeding America, the actress urged fans to "scroll through her old photos today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy."
He concluded his post, "Sending much love to you all."
While the couple is notoriously private about sharing photos of their child on social media, that hasn't stopped proud parents from getting angry about their child.
Last year, during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel opened up Silas's funky personality. "Now he is telling the joke and he understands it, which is terrifying," the actress shared with the host. Ellen Degeneres. "I was … doing a little bit about 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles'. And Justin says," What? What do you mean, you don't like waffles? Are you crazy? "And we were in St. Louis, and that's what he said. Justin says," Are you crazy? "He says, I'm in St. Louis. It's a good joke. I'm stealing that joke. It was really impressive. "
"So he's doing things like that, he's building LEGO, he loves LEGOs, swimming," Biel added of her son.
Check out more of Justin and Jessica's cutest family moments in our gallery below!
Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and her "little man,quot;
Jessica Biel Celebrate your "little man,quot; today on your special day. Happy birthday, Silas!
Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday wishes
The sinner The actress celebrated her birthday on March 3 with a special cake with her one. On Instagram, he wrote: "Celebrating my birthday in style … and by that I mean, in my pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE that he wouldn't sing happy birthday to me, so he improvised. I'm sorry you can't hear it, but I & # 39; I'm still laughing. Thank you, wonderful human, for really listening to me and for organizing my party. And thank you all for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love. "
Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet moments
On Valentine's Day, Jessica shared a sweet photo of Justin and his son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it: "My Valentine. I love you to the moon."
Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple goals
Jessica and Justin Timberlake looking madly in love at her birthday party earlier this year.
MEGA
Family Golf Day
Justin Jessica and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.
MEGA
Golf friends
Justin and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.
Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day
Justin Jessica and son Silas celebrate the fourth of July 2019.
Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's day 2019
Justin Jessica and son Silas Celebrate the holidays in 2019.
Disney magic
When it comes to Halloween night, Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel always do your best. Anyone remember your Toy Story 2017 looks?
Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
Victorious
Who knows if Justin Timberlake actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament. Perhaps the best prize is to take your child along on the trip.
Halloween envy
"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and Lil Branch. We will be Trollin & # 39; …" Jessica Biel she wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016.
The love of a mother
"If that photo doesn't say,quot; City of Love ", then I'm out …" Justin Timberlake shared with his followers on social networks. We can't help but agree.
Costume winners
"Do you have candy? LEGO!" Justin Timberlake shared with his New York City Instagram followers.
Look of Love
"My husband, whom I look at in amazement every day as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and most of all, LOVES his own young man's shit." Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all dads. We can't do this as parents without you."
Boo
The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was an amazing party!" Jessica Biel shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."
Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
The guy's best friend
That smile says it all! Justin Timberlake It is loving parenthood with your son Silas.
%MINIFYHTML3529ff35265ab1a2e610422df38f207b7%%MINIFYHTML3529ff35265ab1a2e610422df38f207b8%