Jerry Stackhouse wishes he & # 39; had never played in Washington & # 39; with Wizards, Michael Jordan

Do you know that old expression about never meeting your heroes? Jerry Stackhouse learned that lesson the hard way.

The veteran NBA shooting guard and current Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski in "The Woj Pod,quot; that he regrets playing alongside Michael Jordan as a member of the Wizards during the 2002-03 season. Stackhouse was traded from the Pistons to the Wizards in September 2002 as part of the deal that sent Richard Hamilton to Detroit.

MORE: Kareem laughs at MJ being named best college basketball player

Stackhouse had a healthy respect for Jordan, calling him an "idol," but his experience with the Wizards altered MJ's excellent image.

"Honestly, I wish I had never played in Washington for various reasons," Stackhouse said. "I felt like we were on our way to Detroit before I was transferred there. It was really a challenge to be in a situation with an idol, which at this particular point, I felt like I was a better player. Things were still being run through by Michael Jordan (Head Coach) Doug Collins, I love Doug, but I think it was an opportunity for him to make up for some bad times they may have had in Chicago.

"So pretty much everything Michael wanted to do (we did it). We got off to a good start, and he didn't like the way the offense was run because it went through me a little bit more. I wanted to get a little bit more isolation in the post of course, so we had more isolations for him in the post. And he just moved in a way that I didn't really enjoy that season at all. Kind of picture I had in my mind of Michael Jordan and the reverence I felt for him, I lost a little over the course of that year. "

Jordan, 39 at the time, averaged 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Stackhouse, meanwhile, recorded 21.5 points and 4.5 assists per game, as a 28-year-old only eliminated one season from consecutive All-Star appearances with the Pistons, making his frustration at being the second choice for Jordan was understandable. The Wizards missed the 2003 playoffs, and Jordan retired for the third and last time after their last game on April 16, 2003.

MORE: Release Date, TV Schedule for ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot;

The Pistons' success without Stackhouse only worsened the situation in Washington. Detroit reached first place in the East, and Hamilton emerged as the team's top scorer. The Pistons won the 2004 NBA Championship with Hamilton playing an instrumental role in the top five with Chauncey Billups, Tayshaun Prince, Rasheed Wallace, and Ben Wallace.

"(Jordan) had a young guard there, Rip Hamilton, who I was traded to Detroit for, who I didn't feel like I could do it with," Stackhouse said. "Then he said," Let's go find Stackhouse. I know it is harder and you can score. We're going to bring him here. "But, for me, we just lost in the second round, Detroit, we thought we were on our way …

"Seeing a team that I helped build the foundations to win a championship in Detroit a couple of years later left a bad taste in my mouth. So I was very happy to leave Washington and get to Dallas."

After his brief career in Washington, Stackhouse made stops in Dallas, Milwaukee, Miami, Atlanta, and Brooklyn. Unfortunately for "Stack," he also missed the championship seasons with the Mavericks and Heat late in his career.

If only Jordan had stayed with that Hamilton boy.