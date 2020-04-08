Jennifer Stone of Wizards of Waverly Place celebrates being a nurse

Jennifer Stone may have been a normal person at Disney & # 39; s Wizards of Waverly Place, but in the real world she is a super human with the ability to heal those she meets.

Since the star, who played Harper Finkle, left the hit show in 2012, she has divided her time between nursing school and the occasional role in independent films. And it happens that the 27-year-old nursing school ended last December, which allowed the actress to join the health workers who are in the "front line,quot; fighting against the coronavirus. "A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out that today is # worldhealthday. It is also the day I went from being a volunteer, then a nursing student and now a RN resident," she shares. "I just hope to live up to all of the amazing frontline healthcare providers right now as I prepare to join them."

Jennifer added the hashtags, "#worldhealthorganization #supportnurses #westayhereforyoupleasestayhomeforus # covid2020,quot;