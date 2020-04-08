Jennifer Stone of Wizards of Waverly Place celebrates being a nurse

Jennifer Stone may have been a normal person at Disney & # 39; s Wizards of Waverly Place, but in the real world she is a super human with the ability to heal those she meets.
Since the star, who played Harper Finkle, left the hit show in 2012, she has divided her time between nursing school and the occasional role in independent films. And it happens that the 27-year-old nursing school ended last December, which allowed the actress to join the health workers who are in the "front line,quot; fighting against the coronavirus. "A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out that today is # worldhealthday. It is also the day I went from being a volunteer, then a nursing student and now a RN resident," she shares. "I just hope to live up to all of the amazing frontline healthcare providers right now as I prepare to join them."
Jennifer added the hashtags, "#worldhealthorganization #supportnurses #westayhereforyoupleasestayhomeforus # covid2020,quot;
On Instagram, she previously shared that getting her new job was "a long way from blood (mostly from other people), sweat, and tears (those were mine)," but she's enjoying the ride. And in the short time Stone has served as a nurse, she says she "definitely got some scared double shots,quot; from her unsuspecting fans, but she wouldn't do it any other way!
Aside from the new career, not much has changed for Jennifer. She and she Waverly place the family stays together and last met in March to celebrate Bailee Madison. "A little Maxine for your Monday! I couldn't be more proud of @baileemadison and how much she has grown professionally and personally," she wrote alongside a photo from their meeting. "It's always great to gather the Wizards crew … even if we are missing some key players!"
%MINIFYHTML4fc199919862ddafe02a90519ff2227f7%%MINIFYHTML4fc199919862ddafe02a90519ff2227f8%