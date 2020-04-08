Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer still have a "good friendship,quot; more than a decade after their separation

Last weekend, fans noticed that Jennifer Aniston was part of the audience during John Mayer's live Instagram chat with fans about Bill Withers' death. And, before the California place of refuge order went into effect, the exes were seen together at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Could it be a clue that Aniston and Mayer are rekindling their romance?

According to We weekly, Aniston and Mayer will not be together again after dating more than a decade ago, but the duo are still friends.

"Jen and John have a good friendship," said the source. "John has deep admiration and respect for Jen."

Aniston and Mayer met at an Oscars party in February 2008, two years after her divorce from Brad Pitt and three years before she started dating her second husband, Justin Theroux, and they dated for a few months. They briefly rekindled their romance in 2009, but then left it for good.

The source says Aniston and Mayer are not very close and don't spend a lot of time together, but when they talk or are together "he is always friendly and personable." "The source added that,quot; there is definitely no weirdness between them. "

During Mayer's live video on Instagram on Sunday, April 5, viewers noted that Aniston commented with three emojis who were crying with laughter when the singer-songwriter talked about how "useful,quot; everything Withers was, regardless of who was speaking.

Mayer's comment that caused Aniston's reaction was: "Four percent of the things I say are helpful. One hundred percent of the things he said were helpful." As soon as Aniston posted the emojis, a fan wrote, "Omg Jen is here."

There are two types of ex … Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer enjoyed dessert together on Thursday, while Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were avoided on Friday. https://t.co/mbeu8kUFcL – Pérez Hilton (@PerezHilton) February 8, 2020

Jennifer Aniston has also maintained her friendship with Justin Theroux since their separation in 2018. For her birthday in 2019, Theroux screamed at her on social media, calling her a "fierce woman." The following year, Theroux wished Aniston a 51st happy birthday by posting a photo of the friends Alum making a "roar,quot; face and flexing your muscles.

In the photo caption, Theroux simply wrote "Happy Birthday B," along with a heart emoji.

Aniston also appears to be on good terms with Brad Pitt, who attended their 50th birthday party in 2019. The former couple had a brief behind-the-scenes encounter at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and photos of the encounter nearly broke the internet.



