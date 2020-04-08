Jennifer Aniston and ex-John Mayer drive fans crazy with live Instagram interaction

WENN

During the live broadcast, the 42-year-old musician pays tribute to Bill Withers, who died at age 81 of cardiac complications on March 31, while roasting in the process.

Jennifer Aniston and ex boyfriend John Mayer they do not have bad blood with each other after their separation. If anything, the two exes recently sent fans into a frenzy as they had an unexpected interaction on an episode of singer's live show "Current Mood."

"During the time that I was a fan of him or knew him personally, I never saw the man compromise his principles. Never," said John. "And that's more to take. That's more to take. Whether he was talking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is helpful. Four percent of the things he I say they are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful. "

The last comment apparently sparked Jennifer's interest, as she immediately jumped into the comment section to share her opinion. The "Friends" student left three emojis crying and laughing.

Fans loved his reaction when one asked, "Why do you do it this way?" Another fan replied, "Never miss a chance to grill." Another was surprised even to see "The morning show"The actress was tuning into her live broadcast, writing:" Omg Jen is here. "

Jennifer and John date back to 2008 and reconciled briefly in 2009 only to separate again. "They had some disagreements and decided not to see each other anymore," a source told PEOPLE in March 2009. "Jen is moving on with her life as always. She seems happy."

Jennifer previously spoke about her past romance in an interview with Vogue in December 2008. "She had to put that out there to break up with me," she said of the comments John made after their separation. "And especially because it's me. It's not just a girl he goes out with. I get it. We are human. But I feel seriously protective of him and us."

Trust me, you'll never see that happen again for that man. And that doesn't take away from the fact that he's a wonderful guy. We care about each other. It's funny when you reach a place in a relationship and they both realize it. We may need to do something else, but they still really love each other. It's painful. There was no malicious intention. I deeply care about him; we talk, we adore each other. And that's where it is, "he added.