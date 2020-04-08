Jenna Dewan shows off her dance moves and says she can't wait to get back to dance class

Jenna Dewan gave birth to her second child on March 6, 2020, a son named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee and as she approaches her six-week postpartum mark, she is revealing a desire to return to dance class. Although Jenna is widely recognized for her acting in movies, she was first a dancer and made her name in the movie. Increase where she co-starred with her ex-husband Channing Tatum with whom she shares six-year-old daughter Everly Tatum. Jenna recovered immediately after Everly (Evie) and looks like she is going to do the same now that baby Callum was born.

In a new video that Jenna Dewan uploaded and shared with her 6.1 million Instagram followers, Jenna showed off some of her dance moves for which she is famous. Jenna's acting skills are of the caliber that many people forget that she is also an amazing dancer, and Jenna is here to remind you.

You can check out the video Jenna Dewan shared on her social media platform below.

I can't wait to get back to dance class once I've fully recovered from birth and social estrangement has been removed …! But in the meantime, amazing choreographers like @galenhooks are teaching virtual classes … what a great way to support artists right now and have fun! Check it out 💃🏻🕺🏽👯‍♀️👯👯‍♂️

In the video, Jenna danced with choreographer Galen Hooks and announced that although she is currently staying home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she cannot wait to dance again. He also announced that Galen is teaching virtual online dance classes.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted American life. With more than 90 percent of all US citizens locked up, many people feel like they get a little crazy being locked up in the house all the time.

With the closure of public schools, the burden of teaching children falls on parents now studying at home across the country. Fortunately for Jenna, who is at home with her newborn son, California is on spring break, so she has a little free time for Everly home education.

What do you think of Jenna Dewan's video? Are you eager to see her dance again?



