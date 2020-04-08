Jenelle Evans shows off her swimsuit curves in response to her body shamers – check out the clip!

Jenelle Evans turned to social media to show off her bikini-clad body after some people unfortunately thought it was okay to embarrass her. Teen mom quickly responded to criticism and did it in the best way!

Jenelle posted a video to her TikTok account in which she was rapping with Doin Too Much while sitting in a swimsuit.

Previously, the hate comments were remarkable and Jenelle felt she had to applaud, making it very clear that she had none of that!

The clip shows the celebrity in a brown and black swimsuit enjoying a sunny day by the pool.

The top highlighted her lines perfectly while her high waist accentuated her hips and midsection.

She also accessorized with sunglasses that only made her look cooler as she rapped alongside Kash Doll's Doin Too Much.

In the legend, the Teen Mom star wanted to make it very clear that he was clapping his body shamers.

In addition to that, he also took this opportunity to remind people that social distancing is really important through one of his hashtags.

‘When people talk about my weight, I will keep dancing 💃🏻💓 #LoveYourself #StayHome”, said the caption.

It wasn't long before fans started filling her with love in the comment section.

These are some of the reactions he received: "Girl, you are healthy." "You look good,quot;.

A few weeks earlier, Jenelle also shared a clip with her 10-year-old son Jace, and that post made her a little hateful, with one person even saying she was "getting thick."

Obviously, Jenelle saw the body ashamed and made sure to respond in her own way, showing her confidence.

The Teen Mom star is currently in quarantine with her husband, David Eason and the children after she decided to return to him.

This choice was quite controversial among her fans, but, as always, Jenelle does what she wants, regardless of what people think.



