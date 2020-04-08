Jeff Reinebold breaks contractual concerns for NFL coaches | NFL news

"The players are protected by the collective agreement but there is no coaches union,quot;





New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remains in Minnesota after seeing his transfer to Cleveland suspended

Jeff Reinebold admits that there is an element of concern among NFL training circles regarding his contracts in the midst of fighting the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 outbreak has already restructured the NFL offseason, with all of the team's facilities currently closed and travel restricted at a time when scouts and coaches would normally encounter draft prospects.

The teams have also faced difficulties performing physical examinations of the players during free agency, while those under new head coaches were unable to start offseason training on April 6 as scheduled. As a result, it seems increasingly likely that teams with returning head coaches will miss the proposed start for April 20.

Speaking about this week's Inside the Huddle, Reinebold, who is also Special Teams Coordinator for the CFL Hamilton Tiger Cats team, discussed the issues NFL coaches are facing right now.

"It's really amazing. This is such unknown territory now," said Reinebold.

"What is really interesting is what is happening with the coaches' contracts because there was language in the contracts, there is a term that they use 'force majeure' that has to do with 'acts of god'. # 39; Some contracts have that clause, some don't.

"But some of the contracts that the coaches signed in these past seasons because the clubs had to protect themselves against a strike or lockout, there are a few things."

"The players are protected by the collective bargaining agreement, but there is no coaches union."

Team operations remain limited and there is no clear indication of when coaches will be allowed to meet with their players, some of whom will meet for the first time.

Many coaches have still been busy working remotely while talking to potential candidates on the phone or by video chat. It is because of the difference in contracts that some could lose financially while others do not.

"These are the Packers," explained Reinebold. "First, a wage withholding generally applies if it occurs out of season, Packers may choose to withhold up to 20 percent of the gross amount of each paycheck, then they must notify coaches 30 days in advance if they intend to do it.

"This is the really interesting one. If they actually go back to work, then the retention at least in the pay cut, some teams will pay the back, some teams won't."

He added: "What's even more interesting is the fact that the Packers retain the option to extend the coach's contract for one year to the current salary level only if the 2020 NFL season is not played in its entirety and that means that They have to give you 60 days notice, but then you're locked up for one more year without them matching the playing field.

"There are many things that concern so many people."

