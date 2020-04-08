Jeetendra celebrates 78 years in a special way amid the closure



Veteran actor Jeetendra will always be known for his lighthearted romantic movies. While his dance was iconic, the number of hits he has brought are countless. Yesterday the legendary actor celebrated his 78th birthday. Despite the confinement, he had a great time with his family.





Yesterday, Jeetendra's sons, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, gave us a glimpse on social media of the celebrations they had. Ekta Kapoor shared a video where we see Jeetendra cutting a chocolate cake with his wife Shobha Kapoor, children and grandchildren, Lakshya and Ravie, by his side.





If smiles were anything to go by, it was a special night for the veteran actor.

