Jeannie Mai and Jeezy share romantic photos of their engagement, including the stunning ring, mother of "The Real,quot; co-host Olivia TuTram Mai had this reaction

Congratulations, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are engaged to get married! Through social media, the co-host of The real, shared a stunning photo where she and the rapper are strolling in a beautiful spot with a beautiful sunset in the background.

The fashionista also shared a photo of her massive ring. It was revealed that Jeezy asked his love to marry him on March 27 while he was in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, had planned to ask this question in April during a trip to Vietnam.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was not possible, so he set out to surprise her with a proposal during a special date night at his home in Los Angeles, California, where he delighted her with Vietnamese food.

His representative said: “Jeannie and Jay were ready for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay planned to propose. Instead, Jay decided to take Jeannie to Vietnam with a surprise quarantine night at his house full of Vietnamese food and decor. "

Jeannie said on social media: "I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving them … YES,quot; Thank you all for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love to everyone from here. ”

Jeannie's mother, Olivia TuTram Mai, wrote: "The best couple and Mamamai, I mean, I'm glad I approved. Thank you GOD is GOOD." Finally, the best option selected Jeannie. ”

A fan said "OMG my dear sister!" Congratulations !!! Very happy for both of you! ❤️💋❤️ Wishing you all the happiness and joy of an association that takes you on incredible trips together … I love you very much! Congratulations 💍✨ ".

Another commenter wrote: “Huge congratulations! You are a genuine and beautiful kind lady, sister ❤️ wishing you all the best! All this! Crying tears of happiness for you two. Congratulations baby. I love you! 🙏🏼❤️ ”

This sponsor stated: “So incredibly excited for you. I wish you both a life of health and happiness! In addition to double showers and skylights in the bathroom. 😉😘❤️❤️🥂 ".

This fourth comment said: "My God! Congratulations, my beautiful friend! I wish you both a life of love, laughter and happiness! I love you ❤️".

The couple looks really in love.



