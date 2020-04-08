Jameis Winston on Buccaneers replacing him with Tom Brady: & # 39; Congratulations to me & # 39;

Former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston opened when he was replaced by Tom Brady.

Winston was not retained in free agency after a roller coaster ride in the 2019 season that saw him lead the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, but he also threw 30 interceptions. The Bucs, by contrast, gave Brady a two-year deal, saying they "never dreamed,quot; that the 42-year-old would have been available after 20 glorious years with the New England Patriots.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday morning, Winston commented on Tampa's choice to go ahead.

Jameis is asked about his wedding and Tom Brady takes his job in Tampa on @Fox News ! @edhenry he's a savage! Classy response as expected! I still love this boy and wish him well. I hope you continue to be active in our charitable community. join us #JPShow 3-6pm at 820AM / 98.3 pic.twitter.com/AdKx9vHBFr – FanStreamSports JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) April 8, 2020

MORE: This is why the Bucs didn't have uniform-release cream shirts

"One thing you can learn about me is my faith," said Winston. "I have tremendous faith in the Lord and one thing about Tom Brady is that he is understood to be the GOAT (the greatest of all time). To be replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I suppose he is congratulations to me ".



Winston, 26, hopes to have a bright future ahead of him, though his next immediate move is unclear as he remains a free agent.

"At the end of the day, it is a competitive sport. We are all in business. Therefore, I am excited for any opportunity I may have," Winston said. "I'm going to have to play Tom Bradys, Patrick Mahomes and all the other great quarterbacks eventually. This is how you win Super Bowls and that's what I want."

MORE: Tom Brady reveals his testicle grew to the size of & # 39; an orange & # 39; after injury early in his career

Winston had previously fired the Bucs in a social media post last month.

He expressed his love and respect for Tampa after "five great seasons," adding that he would see them at the Super Bowl, which the Bucs are hosting at the end of the 2020 season.

The team responded by thanking Winston "from the bottom of our hearts."