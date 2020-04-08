Jada Pinkett Smith fears falling into old drinking habits during Covid-19 lockdown

WENN

The host of & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39; has been sober for 20 years, but the former alcohol addict is struggling with 'old fear patterns' during the coronavirus quarantine.

Jada Pinkett Smith He had no idea the extent of his mother Adrienne's battle with substance abuse, but he hopes that his honesty will benefit others facing similar addictions.

Adrienne, 66, has been sober for 30 years, but during the Wednesday April 8, 2020 episode of Jada's Facebook Watch program "Red Table Talk"Titled" Dealing With Addiction During Covid-19, "she tells her daughter and granddaughter Willow Smith about his multiple past overdoses.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jada confessed that she "had no knowledge" of what her mother was going to say, and explained: "The best thing about Gam (Adrienne), and one of the reasons she wanted to have this episode, is is in his thirtieth year of sobriety and has so much information to offer to those who are struggling right now. "

"She just has some very veteran and helpful advice on how to stay clean, how to stay connected and what to do," he added. "It is as if he always said to people: 'Never judge the trip you have been on because once you go through the other side, you will have a lot to offer other people who are going through it as before' & # 39 ;. "

Meanwhile, Jada, 48, who has been sober for more than 20 years after previously struggling with alcoholism, said that, like many people, she is "dealing with old patterns of fear" during the quarantine.

"I haven't had a drink in a long time, but those psychological patterns that once made me drink or seek comfort outside of me are coming back," he confessed. "These times are very uncertain … For me, I just had to deepen some of my spiritual practices and deepen my faith."

The star added: "All those concepts and ideas that brought us to a place of sobriety are the places we need to return to and cling to even more fiercely than before."