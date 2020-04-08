Jack Dorsey reserves $ 1B for charity, initial focus on coronavirus relief efforts – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1cbae275fc377f5893af54a4daca190076%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey says he is dedicating more than a quarter of his wealth to a new fund for charitable causes, with an immediate focus on coronavirus relief efforts.

Dorsey will transfer $ 1 billion of his capital in Square, the digital payments company he also co-founded, a limited liability company called Start Small, said Tuesday in a series of tweets. Dorsey said that amount represents about 28% of his wealth.

I am transferring $ 1B of my Square estate (~ 28% of my wealth) to #start small LLC to finance COVID-19 global relief. After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls' health and education, and UBI. It will work transparently, all streams tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz – Jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

The first of those Start Small grants, for $ 100,000, will go to the United States Food Fund to provide meals to those affected by the coronavirus, according to a Google document it shared to track all the grants.

Dorsey did not specify how much of the $ 1 billion commitment will go toward coronavirus relief compared to other charitable efforts after the pandemic ends.

"After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls' health and education, and UBI," she said, referring to the concept of universal basic income. "I think they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world."

Dorsey's announcement follows similar efforts by other big tech players. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the world's two richest people, have pledged $ 100 million for coronavirus relief.

Some of the largest companies in the industry are also putting their immense resources behind the fight against the global pandemic.

Last month, Google committed $ 800 million, much of it in advertising grants for small businesses and healthcare organizations. Facebook has adopted a similar ad credit strategy, while working with global authorities to combat misinformation on their platforms. Apple, SoftBank and Alibaba are collectively donating millions of respirator masks to healthcare workers.

