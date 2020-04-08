Iyanna Mayweather's mother stabbing victim breaks her silence on social media

Twitter

In related news, Wendy Williams considers Iyanna's recent arrest on her talk show, saying Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s daughter should be 8 years in prison.

Iyanna Mayweather made headlines after she was arrested for stabbing LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend YoungBoy never broke again also known as NBA YoungBoy at the rapper's house. The incident also put LaPattra and her family in the spotlight, prompting her mother to address the problem on social media.

Writing on Instagram, he said, "Can you hate the press because you do me a favor and stop worrying about LaPattra La & # 39; shai ys ** k her *** ys ** k YoungBoy ***? * And let me see my son. " He went on to say, "Now that you have a good day and for people who are really concerned about your well-being, I am sorry, but enough is enough!"

In related news, Wendy Williams she weighed in on Iyanna's recent arrest on the Tuesday April 7 episode of her talk show. Send a message to Yaya's father Floyd Mayweather, Jr., the 55-year-old television personality said: "Floyd, as a parent, I know, sometimes our children do not count. But the least we can do is plant small seeds of self-esteem in them."

"Like, why does the heir to the throne, at 19, get involved with a 20-year-old man with four children and 3 mothers of babies and this hood mess?"

Wendy added that Iyanna should be "at least 8" years behind bars. "Because he sent a woman to the hospital without good reason when that bed could have been sued by a victim of the crown [virus]," he noted. "Look, that's where my mind goes every time … Go to the hospital and take the time of our valuable medical people to deal with a girl's cut."

Iyanna was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly stabbed one of her baby moms, LaPattra, during a confrontation at her home in Houston, Texas. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries and underwent surgery. Meanwhile, Iyanna was released after posting a $ 30,000 bonus.

Now he is ordered to remain at least 1,000 feet away from LaPattra at all times and if he violates the order, he could face more time in jail. The judge also ordered that Iyanna not be allowed to possess weapons and that she be prohibited from drinking alcohol or drugs.