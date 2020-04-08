'It Takes Our Village' Launches to Fundraise for Film and Television Teams – Deadline

A coalition of Hollywood producers, writers, and directors has teamed up to launch It Takes Our Village, a fundraising initiative to support below-the-line film and television teams that have been laid off due to the crisis in the coronavirus.

Organizers said donations raised through the GoFundMe-based campaign will be distributed to two organizations that support industry crew members: the Film and Television Fund and the Actors Fund. Nonprofits are working together to organize and dispense aid, generally $ 1,000 for an individual and potentially higher for families.

Producers Bruna Papandrea and Gregg Fienberg led the group that now includes Molly Allen (Producer), Derek Cianfrance (Director and Writer), Lynette Howell Taylor (Founder, 51 Entertainment), Jon M. Chu (Director and Producer), Pam Veasey (Writer & Showrunner), Kenya Barris (Showrunner & Founder, Khalabo Ink Society), Leslie Linka Glatter (Writer & Director), David E. Kelley (Writer / Showrunner & Founder, David E. Kelley Productions), Jess Wu Calder (Co-Founder , Snoot Entertainment), Mark Ruffalo (Producer and actor), Stephanie Allain (Founder, Homegrown Pictures), Todd Black (Partner, Escape Artists), Dana Fox (Writer and Showrunner), Ben Watkins (Writer and Showrunner), Steve Hutensky ( Producer, Made Up Stories) and Liza Chasin (Producer and Founder, 3dot Productions).

"Below-the-line teams are the backbone of our industry," said Papandrea, founder of Made Up Stories, who joined Feinberg after discovering they were working on similar initiatives. “They are our community, and our community is in need. This initiative is personal to me, as I am a working class girl who grew up with unions that protect my family. I want to help provide that protection to those who are a vital part of creating stories; the stories that provide escapism and comfort to people around the world. "

Feinberg said: We are all in this together, and it is in that spirit that we are combining our forces to spread the word on behalf of our teams. "

The fund will help support production assistants, coordinators, supervisors, office staff, location teams, AD teams, costume teams, stylists, makeup artists, art departments, prop masters, stage decorators, builders of stages, camera and sound equipment. , electrical and grip equipment, script supervisors, SFX and post-production, catering services, craft services and transport equipment, among others.

To donate, click here.