Instagram Live suspends Tory Lanez Live's Instagram

Tory Lanez has been breaking the Internet with her Instagram Live parties, but it seems like Instagram wants to shut down all the fun and has suspended the feature on her account.

"Based on past use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action. This lock will expire on 04/14/2014. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Please let us know if you think we made a mistake." , wrote the social media platform.

Lanez has already opened a new Instagram account for him to continue his antics.

"This is crazy right now … I had 350k live, Instagram interrupted me," Lanez said in a video posted after the ban. "I made a whole new page that has never been heard of … I only reached 100,000, Instagram closed me."

Now he has launched a #FreeTory campaign on social media to urge the platform to lift the ban.