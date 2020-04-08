Instagram Honcho explains why he blocks the & # 39; Radio quarantine & # 39; by Tory Lanez

Instagram

Tory previously shared a warning screenshot that she revered from the photo-sharing site when she was about to go to Instagram Live, writing in the caption: "THEY DIDN'T WANT TO WIN DAMN B".

Tory Lanez He recently announced that he would not be able to return with a new episode of "Quarantine Radio" until April 14 because Instagram allegedly blocked him from doing Instagram Live for some reason. Now, the head of the photo-sharing site has addressed the allegations, explaining the company's decisions to shut down the show.

Speaking to The Shade Room in a Live Instagram interview, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, shared on Wednesday, April 8, "& # 39; Quarantine Radio & # 39; is great, so thank Tory Lanez for that." He continued, "Life has been great, life with fans has been great."

In the comment section, the Canadian rapper chimed in: "I JUST WANT TO BE ADAM FREE." Adam didn't seem to notice as he continued explaining, "But you can't have nudity on Instagram. That's part of our community guidelines, it's part of the rules and we can't make exceptions."

"And in a couple of those lives, in two accounts, there were nudes, so we had to stop life. There is a short period of time in which you cannot live again. We have to stick to the rules, otherwise, Why? Have them? " he continued. "But overall, big fan of Tory Lanez, big fan of Quarantine Radio. I hope he comes back soon, but there are no nudes! We can't have that."

Tory was not satisfied with the answer. "ESA CAP," he alleged in another comment. "Cmooooooon MAAAAAYNE".

Tory shared a warning screenshot Tuesday, April 7, which she praised from the photo-sharing site when she was about to enter Instagram Live. "Based on past use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action. This lock will expire on 04/14/2014. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Please tell us if you think we made a mistake read the warning.

"350K I can't go on right now, they won't let me … … THEY DIDN'T WANT TO WIN DAMN B," so Tory captioned the plugin. He added in the comment section, "THAT GUM BEAR WAS TOO MUCH, DRIVEN IT," referring to a fan who swallowed the world's biggest gummy bear on his previous Instagram Live.

Spitter "Jerry Sprunger" followed with a series of photos of him wearing an orange suit in a place that looked like a prison. "THIS IS ME CURRENTLY … even if I wanted to ….. I won't be back on the quarantine radio until the 14th," he said. "EVERYONE HASHTAG #FreeTory SO I CAN GET OUT OF HERE MAN !!!! lmao Instagram stop hating. We can be friends, man."