Inmates Making Protective Masks – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Inmates at 10 Texas prison factories are making cotton masks that staff and prisoners can wear to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

About 50,000 masks have been distributed from prison factories that typically make shoes, clothing, mattresses and furniture.

Prison factories make up to 20,000 masks per day. They are also producing plastic face masks.

All personnel working in prison units must wear cotton masks. They will be optional for those in administrative and parole officer jobs in the field.

Inmates in medical restraint areas should also wear masks.

Currently, 19 Texas prisoners and 28 employees or contractors have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 4,800 inmates were locked in their cells for medical restriction as of Monday.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources