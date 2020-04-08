Indios & # 39; Carlos Carrasco warns parents of young children with large swings

%MINIFYHTML2ac03f955d69262a810c95c223bb1a4a78%

Indian right-hander Carlos Carrasco tried to do something nice and launch some clandestine pitches at one of his sons in a tradition of traditional bonding.

Instead, Carrasco led to a return to the groin at a time captured on video and shared Wednesday on Instagram. Part of his mistake was inviting his son forward before launching, decreasing the reaction time he had available to get out of the way. But it was also simply a poor defense of his position.

Carrasco wrote in capital letters: "STAY AT HOME, IF YOU PLAY BASEBALL WITH YOUR CHILD, PLEASE BE CAREFUL."

The bright side? This means that Carrasco's professional athlete genes have been carried to another generation. A one-time success to jewelry may be worth that success.

Furthermore, Carrasco is far from the only MLB pitcher who was injured by his son during the coronavirus quarantine. Hall of Fame flamethrower John Smoltz was exposed by his daughter on social media last week for being terrible at pingpong. That will stay with Smoltz for longer than this physical pain with Carrasco.