IG Star Lexy Panterra earns $ 10K a day doing fan-only twerking!

Lexy Panterra, the IG star and founder of celebrity-favorite fitness method Twerk-out, just signed up for Onlyfans.com, and she's making HUGE money.

MTO News learned that physical exercise has only been on the popular platform for two days and has already earned more than $ 10,000.

But she is not doing anything crazy on the site. Lexy is fully clothed in all of her videos. He is using the platform to interact with his fans and is also selling his popular Twerkout videos and dance classes.

Lexy is using OnlyFans in a totally different way.

Lexy, 31, of Iranian-Persian heritage, founded LTO Fitness, a hip-hop dance studio in Los Angeles. Under the LTO Fitness umbrella, he created his patented dance workout routine, the "TwerkOut,quot;.

Among the tens of thousands of people he taught the TwerkOut routines, celebrities like Chris Brown, Christina Milian, and "Scary Spice,quot; Mel B are fans.