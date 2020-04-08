Home Entertainment IG Star Lexy Panterra earns $ 10K a day doing fan-only twerking!

IG Star Lexy Panterra earns $ 10K a day doing fan-only twerking!

Bradley Lamb
Lexy Panterra, the IG star and founder of celebrity-favorite fitness method Twerk-out, just signed up for Onlyfans.com, and she's making HUGE money.

MTO News learned that physical exercise has only been on the popular platform for two days and has already earned more than $ 10,000.

But she is not doing anything crazy on the site. Lexy is fully clothed in all of her videos. He is using the platform to interact with his fans and is also selling his popular Twerkout videos and dance classes.

