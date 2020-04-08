I need help choosing a used luxury compact SUV

Q. I am considering buying a 2016 or 2017 BMW X1 and I am looking at vehicles with less than 40,000 miles. I have been trying to investigate the vehicle and what I have seen makes me question my decision. The reviews, for the most part, are not very positive regarding the cost of general vehicle maintenance and mechanical issues. I've had three Ford Escapes (all bought new) over the years and, for the most part, all you've needed are regular oil changes, new wiper blades, and new tires. This is likely to be my last vehicle purchase, and I wanted to treat myself to something nice. I would like a small SUV with some style. Your feedback is appreciated and will help me make this purchase with my eyes open.

TO. If you bought a used BMW X1, 2017 would be the year to buy. It certainly seems to be the year with the best reliability. In my experience, after five or more years, as good as BMWs are to drive, reliability and repair costs can be a problem. Personally, if you were looking for a used compact luxury SUV, you would look at the Lexus NX, it handles well, it is well equipped and it has very good reliability. The 2018 Acura RDX is also a good option.

Q. We bought a 2017 Honda CRV-Touring model. In a few months, the car would not start and needed to be uploaded. They replaced the battery twice. I got no answers as to what was wrong, other than being told that the car should be driven more frequently. After it happened again, we traded it for a 2018 CRV Touring model, and guess what, the same problem occurred. The battery has been replaced once, but it jumped three times. This is very frustrating. In one of his columns he mentioned other models that have had similar problems. My wife wants to buy a new car, but we want to know what other cars have a similar problem. She is looking at the Toyota RAV4 and a Mazda, among others. Can you tell us the other models to avoid?

TO. This is a problem that we see more and more often. I was recently looking at a two-year-old car that had 18 separate computers. All of these computers use some electricity when the engine is off. Driving short distances only a few times a week effectively removes more electricity from the battery than you are replacing during normal driving / recharging. So far, from what I hear, the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-3 and Hyundai Tucson have had no problems. Although, specifically with your vehicles, it really can be a function of the frequency and distance of the vehicle. One solution may be to have a repair shop cable on a solar battery charger. You can leave the solar panel on the dash and the electricity generated by the sun can help maintain the battery charge.

Q. I have a 2012 Ford F-150 truck. The rear tires are worn very unevenly. They're kind of hollowed out and sound like snow tires at 40 mph. The truck has been great and I really haven't had to repair or replace any parts. I want to buy new tires, but what caused the uneven wear?

TO. Wheel cupping or scalloping wear is usually caused by a combination of poor tire balance and worn shock absorbers. At eight years old, if the shocks are original, it would be money well spent to replace the front and rear shocks.

Q. I have a new 2019 Honda Fit EX CVT with Honda Sensing that turns on and off for no apparent reason. It is a little surprising when it happens. I have disabled all detection elements related to lane change and off-road mitigation because my roads have virtually no lane markers, but it was still activated for no reason. I have maintained the anti-collision system, but that also kicks in sometimes for no apparent reason. I had the dealer look at it, but it continues. What you think?

TO. The system uses the front camera for all of these systems, so this may be a problem with the camera. I searched for technical service bulletins and found none related to this problem. Interestingly, Honda issued a technical service bulletin on electrical mysteries. The bulletin suggests that when all else fails, disconnect the battery and connect the positive and negative cables for a few minutes. Like a home computer, this clears the cache / memory and could solve the problem.

To update: In a recent column, there was a question about a transmission problem with a 2013 Honda CR-V. A reader reminded me that Honda extended the warranty (not a recall) on certain CRVs to eight years or 80,000 miles for problems with the transmission torque converter. Thanks for the reminder.