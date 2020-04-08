Hydroxychloroquine F.A.Q: Malaria medicine Trump continues to push

Is hydroxychloroquine approved by the Food and Drug Administration?

Yes, but for malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, not for Covid-19. For decades, doctors have been legally allowed to prescribe it for any condition they think might help, a practice called unauthorized use. However, due to hoarding and high demand for hydroxychloroquine, some states like New York have ordered pharmacists to fill prescriptions only for FDA-approved uses of the drug or for people participating in clinical trials.

At the end of March, the F.D.A. He obtained emergency approval to allow hospitals to use hydroxychloroquine from the national reserve to treat patients who would not otherwise qualify for a clinical trial. Under the approval, patients and their families will receive information about the drug, and hospitals must track information about patients who received the drug, including their health status and serious side effects. But the authorization of F.D.A. For emergency use it is not equivalent to meeting federal requirements, including scientific evidence through trials, that would consider hydroxychloroquine to be a proven treatment for the virus.

Is hydroxychloroquine being given to coronavirus patients now?

Yes. Many hospitals are giving it to patients because there is no proven treatment and they hope it will help. Clinical trials with control groups have started worldwide. A nationwide trial began on April 2 in the United States; It is to enroll 510 patients in 44 medical centers.

The researchers say those studies are essential to determine if the drug works against the coronavirus. If not, time and money can be redirected to other potential treatments.

Are there any dangers when taking hydroxychloroquine?

Like all drugs, it can have side effects. It is not safe for people who have abnormalities of their heart rhythms, eye problems involving the retina, or liver or kidney disease. Other possible side effects include nausea, diarrhea, mood swings, and skin rashes.

In general, it is considered relatively safe for people who do not have underlying diseases to make the drug worse. But it is not known if hydroxychloroquine is safe for seriously ill Covid-19 patients, who may have organ damage from the virus.