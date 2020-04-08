Hulu signs a general agreement with Tara Duncan, adapts & # 39; The Other Black Girl & # 39; – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Duncan, the former Netflix executive who worked on series including Orange is the new black Y Narcos, has reached a general agreement with Hulu and has established an adaptation of the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris The other black girl in the streamer

The Up News Info is that Hulu's overall deal with Duncan helped him shut down the project, which he won in a highly competitive bidding war.

The project, which is in development, will be co-written by Harris, who will act as executive producer alongside Marty Bowen and Adam Fishbach of Duncan and Temple Hill. Laura Quicksilver and Julie Waters will also oversee Temple Hill.

The other black girl It focuses on Nella, an African-American editorial assistant who works for a white, established New York publisher. When the new girl Hazel arrives, Nella couldn't be more excited to have a black coworker, but over time, Nella's world is turned upside down as she moves from the beloved office to the number one public enemy. Hazel is friend or foe? The novel is a darkly comic version of labor policy and the importance of female friendship.

Related story Hulu addresses the Russell Tovey drama from ITV & # 39; The Sister & # 39; from the creator of & # 39; Luther & # 39; Neil Cross

The book will be published by Atria / Simon & Schuster in 2021. UTA negotiated the deal on behalf of Harris, who spent nearly three years working as a publisher at Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group before leaving in March 2019 to write the novel. The other black girl it is based on Harris' time at the publisher owned by Penguin Random House.

Tara Duncan, who recently launched tetraVision, a film and television production company, left Netflix in 2018, where she was a senior creative executive. In addition to working in Orange is the new black Y Narcos, worked with filmmakers such as Spike Lee, Baz Luhrmann, The Wachowskis, and Justin Simien. Before that, she produced the pilot for Amazon. Bosch and worked at AMC, where he developed The murder, Rubiconand the science fiction miniseries The prisoner. He is a founding member of Who’s In The Room, an executive mentoring program for Time’s Up, and began his career at the production company of George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh, Section eight, where he worked on the HBO series Unscripted Y Good night and good luck.

Harris is represented by UTA and editorial agent Stephanie Delman at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates. Duncan is represented by WME. Temple Hill is represented by UTA.